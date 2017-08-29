VIDEO: Lucky Supermarket taking Hurricane Harvey donations

OAKLAND (KRON) — People all across the Bay Area are helping people in Texas with donations to the Red Cross.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at a Lucky’s grocery store in Oakland that is collecting Red Cross donations.

He spoke with a store representative, who says their shoppers have been generous with donating to natural disasters in the past.

She expects it will be no different with Hurricane Harvey.

This is a fast, convenient way for people to contribute while out doing their routine grocery shopping.

