ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Protesters arrested in Sunday’s contentious rally in Berkeley concerning the alt-right group Patriot Prayer appeared in court on Tuesday.

Of the 13 arrested, several had bailed out. The others were scheduled to be in court Tuesday at the Alameda County Courthouse in Dublin to face charges.

The offenses range from violating a local ordinance for reportedly covering one’s face during the protest to battery.

However, attorneys for the protesters believe all of the charges are without any merit.

They say protesters covered their faces to protect themselves against the police, and the person accused of assault threw glitter and it landed on an officer.

Lawyers with the National Lawyers Guild say they are working on getting all of the charges dropped.

“This is a free speech issue and our clients were there to stand up (for) their free speech,” lawyer John Viola said.

Attorneys say they were very concerned about one client, Yesenia Mendez.

She uses a service dog and was separated from the dog while in custody.

Her sister showed up in court but did not want to talk.

Two people who were associated with the alt-right movement were arrested as well but were not in court to face charges.

