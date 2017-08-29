STUART, Fla. (AP) — A young child is being treated after being bitten by a shark in Florida.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the child was bitten Sunday afternoon in the water off Bathtub Reef Beach, which is about 45 miles north of West Palm Beach.
Martin County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Dan Harshburger told the paper that the child was flown by helicopter to the hospital.
He said no further information about the child or the child’s condition was immediately available.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
