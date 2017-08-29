VIDEO: Stockton 7-year-old dies; uncle arrested for abuse, torture

STOCKTON (KTXL) — A Stockton man was arrested Tuesday morning following the death of his 7-year-old niece.

Officers responded to a home on Hidden Grove Circle shortly after 4 a.m. after getting a report of a medical emergency involving a child.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her uncle, 24-year-old Arthur Combs, was taken into custody and booked on charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.

Police were at the home through much of Tuesday, gathering evidence.

