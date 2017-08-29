VIDEO: Stockton 7-year-old dies; uncle arrested for abuse, torture

STOCKTON (KTXL) — A Stockton man was arrested Tuesday morning following the death of his 7-year-old niece.
Officers responded to a home on Hidden Grove Circle shortly after 4 a.m. after getting a report of a medical emergency involving a child.
The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her uncle, 24-year-old Arthur Combs, was taken into custody and booked on charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.
Police were at the home through much of Tuesday, gathering evidence.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
- VALLEJO SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF DEALING HEROIN, METHADONE
- FAMILY OF 6 PRESUMED DEAD AFTER VAN SINKS IN HARVEY FLOODS
- UNIVERSITY FIRES PROFESSOR WHO BLAMED HARVEY ON GOP VOTE
- 300 GATORS COULD ESCAPE AS TEXAS FLOOD WATERS GROW
- ONLY ON 4: MAN SAYS HE SAVED WOMAN FROM BART ATTACK
- POLICE: MAN KIDNAPPED 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL, THREW HER OFF BRIDGE