VIDEO: Stockton 7-year-old dies; uncle arrested for abuse, torture

KTXL Published:

 

STOCKTON (KTXL) — A Stockton man was arrested Tuesday morning following the death of his 7-year-old niece.

Officers responded to a home on Hidden Grove Circle shortly after 4 a.m. after getting a report of a medical emergency involving a child.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her uncle, 24-year-old Arthur Combs, was taken into custody and booked on charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.

Police were at the home through much of Tuesday, gathering evidence.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s