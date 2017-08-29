WATCH: Houston woman finds gator in flooded backyard

HOUSTON (WFLA) — A woman in the Houston area says she found an alligator in her backyard after Harvey.

Arlene Gonzalez Kelsch took video of the gator outside her home in Missouri City.

She says she was surveying the flooding around her when she found the reptile hanging out.

According to Arlene, her yard faces out onto a lake. She believes the flooding brought the lake right onto her property.

Since taking video, Arlene has evacuated and is staying with a friend.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES