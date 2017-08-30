SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The San Francisco Police Department is hoping the public can help locate a sexual assault suspect.
According to SFPD, on Monday, June 19, 2016, 37-year-old Adrian Hernandez-Vasquez was accused of sexually assaulting a victim near the Panhandle area of the Park District.
Police said the suspect and victim met socially prior to the assault.
An $1 million arrest warrant has been issued for Hernandez-Vasquez.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
