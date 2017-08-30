2 arrested at hotel in Santa Clara meth bust

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Two men were arrested in a Santa Clara meth bust last week, police said.

On Aug. 23, police say they were patrolling the area of The Alameda and University Avenue. That is when detectives saw a man who matched the description of a wanted suspect. Police then saw the suspect enter and exit a hotel room three times.

Police say they later saw another man arriving in the hotel parking lot. He then joined the first man in the hotel room, according to police.

The first man later left the room carrying a white shopping bag and placed it inside the car, police said. At that time, police went into the hotel parking lot and arrested the first suspect for outstanding felony warrants and to conduct a probation search.

During the search of the first man’s car, police found a large amount of meth.

Police detained the second suspect in the hotel room as they searched the room. The search found about 13.8 pounds of meth, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

The second suspect had a $10,000 misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, police said. The second suspect also had $4,093 cash in his wallet.

Both suspects were taken to the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

In total, police seized 17 pounds of meth, $28,254 in cash, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

