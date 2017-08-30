8 pedestrians struck when driver runs red light in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A driver ran a red light and struck eight pedestrians Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to fire officials.
The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Miramar Avenues, authorities said.
Of the eight pedestrians struck, six of them were taken to local hospitals.
All are expected to survive.
The crash does not appear to have been intentional, officials said.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
