Caltrans to close part of Bay Bridge while imploding old piers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Caltrans plans to close part of the Bay Bridge every other Saturday while they finish the demolition of the eastern span of the old Bay Bridge.

Begining on Sept. 2, Caltrans will close the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge for 30 minutes as they implode an underwater pier.

The closure will happen sometime between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There is no set time for the closures. Caltrans says it will depend on the conditions of the bay.

Caltrans says this will happen every other Saturday until Nov. 11 as they implode 13 underwater piers.

The Bicycle and the Pedestrian path will also be closed during these implosions. These closures will last all day.

CT Dan McElhinney thanks the public and bike community for partnership. #BayBridgeDemo pic.twitter.com/UlcPIqHfBV — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) August 30, 2017

