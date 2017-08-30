CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Surveillance video shows suspect throwing rocks at Alameda Jewish temple

By Published:

 

ALAMEDA (KRON) — KRON4 has new video Wednesday night of a hate crime in the East Bay, showing a suspect throwing rocks at a Jewish temple in Alameda.

The attack happened back on Aug. 17 at Temple Israel.

You can see the suspect, all dressed in black, walk through the parking lot and make his way to the temple doors.

At some point along the way, he grabbed a large rock.

He is then seen on video throwing the rock at the glass doors.

But he is not done.

He is seen walking around and picking up two more rocks and throwing them at windows.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including the FBI.

The Alameda Police Department says it is posting the video, hoping someone will recognize the man.

