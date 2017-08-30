CHP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy 4 in Concord

CONCORD (KRON)– California Highway Patrol officers are trying to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run along Highway 4 in Concord on Tuesday night.

According to CHP, the incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. near the Solano Way offramp on Highway 4.

The driver of a small red vehicle rear-ended a flatbed truck red car. The impact of the crash killed the driver.

Th suspect driving the flatbed truck fled the scene, but the vehicle was later located a mile away in an industrial park on Folsom Court. with two people nearby.

CHP is working to identify who was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

