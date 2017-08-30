CHP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy 4 in Concord

By Published:

CONCORD (KRON)– California Highway Patrol officers are trying to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run along Highway 4 in Concord on Tuesday night.

According to CHP, the incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. near the Solano Way offramp on Highway 4.

The driver of a small red vehicle rear-ended a flatbed truck red car. The impact of the crash killed the driver.

Th suspect driving the flatbed truck fled the scene, but the vehicle was later located a mile away in an industrial park on Folsom Court. with two people nearby.

CHP is working to identify who was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s