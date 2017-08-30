Death row inmate gets reprieve because of Harvey

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A 36-year-old condemned Texas inmate scheduled for execution next week has won a temporary reprieve because of Hurricane Harvey.

Bexar County prosecutors cited “extraordinary circumstances” in asking a state judge to move Juan Castillo’s execution to Dec. 14 because some of his legal team is based in Harris County. Gov. Greg Abbott has designated the county a disaster area along with dozens of other Texas counties hit by the storm.

State District Judge Jefferson Moore signed the order Wednesday agreeing to move the date.

Castillo had been scheduled for lethal injection Sept. 7 in Huntsville for the slaying of 19-year-old Tommy Garcia Jr. during a 2003 robbery in San Antonio.

