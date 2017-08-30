Excessive heat kicks in around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A heat wave is expected to kick in around the Bay Area Thursday morning, bringing temperatures to dangerous levels.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat wave is expected to last through Monday.

Fairfield police warned residents of heat-related illnesses for those exposed to extreme weather conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits.Daytime highs will range from 110 to 115 across much of the Central Valley.

What’s the difference? Here are definitions for each term, straight from the National Weather Service.

Excessive Heat Warning—Take Action! An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least 2 days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions. If you don’t take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die.

Heat Advisory—Take Action! A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

