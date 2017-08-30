Harvey makes second landfall along Louisiana-Texas border

(CNN)–The devastating storm that swept through Texas made a second landfall Wednesday near the Louisiana-Texas border and is drenching the region with rain.

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to bring winds of 30 to 40 mph and a 2- to 4-foot storm surge along the Louisiana-Texas border. It is threatening to dump an additional 3 to 6 inches from southwestern Louisiana into western Kentucky, the National Hurricane Center said.

It’s expected to become a tropical depression by Wednesday night.

While heavy rains have ended in the Houston area, life-threatening flooding will continue in the city east into southwestern Louisiana for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Before Harvey made landfall around 5 a.m. ET just west of Cameron, Louisiana, two people were killed when a tree fell onto a truck in Jackson County, Texas, an area “particularly hard hit,” officials said.

Louisiana has beefed up its emergency resources, doubling up on high water vehicles, boats and helicopters on duty. “We are dealing with a state that has already had a lot of rain this summer, so we are very aware and conscious of the potential for flooding,” said Col. Ed Bush, a public affairs officer for the Louisiana National Guard.

Southeastern Texas, including the saturated Houston area, is dealing with the aftermath of the catastrophic storm that has already killed 11 people

Houston police sergeant on his way to work and a Beaumont mother swept away by floodwaters were confirmed dead Tuesday.

First responders are loading boat after boat with evacuees, looking for an undetermined number of people who are missing, including six family members whose vehicle was swept away in the floods, and getting ready to face what is hidden under water. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew until further notice. He said the move is meant to prevent property crimes at evacuated homes.