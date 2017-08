KRON4 joins Red Cross relief effort

(KRON) KRON4’s commitment to the community extends to the families affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

KRON4’s parent company Nexstar Broadcasting has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise relief funds for the victims across Texas.

There are a number of ways to easily make a donation, call (800) RED-CROSS, you can text the word HARVEY to 90-999 to make a $10 donation.

You can also go to KRON4.com for a link to the Red Cross.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES