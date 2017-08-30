EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police are looking for a man who came up with an unconventional way to rob a woman–by rear-ending her car.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the woman in her 30s had left the 7-Eleven where she works and was on the way to the bank to make a deposit.

She was stopped at the intersection of Newell and Edgewood roads at around 9:42 a.m. when she was rear-ended.

A man got out of the car and apologized for hitting her, suggesting she take a picture the damage.

When the woman got out of the car, the man grabbed her cell phone.

He then went into her car and grabbed the bag of money, which contained thousands of dollars in cash.

He got back into his car and took off.

The main suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, with short hair, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a loose, white T-shirt with a logo on it and khakis.

Inside the store, he was wearing a gray hoodie with an orange logo on the front. It had orange drawstrings for the hood.

The other suspect is a Pacific Islander man in his 20s. He had brown, curly hair. He never got out of the car during the crime, police said.

The suspect car is a newer, silver four-door sedan, with a yellow paper license plate on the front.

Another driver witnessed the incident.

The victim was not hurt.

Her car sustained minor damage.

Police found the suspect had gone inside the store at around 8:50 a.m. The suspect car stayed in the parking lot until about 9:40 a.m. and then pulled out when the employee left work.

Police say the suspect and his accomplice waited for the victim.

Police found the victim’s phone in downtown Palo Alto. The man who had it said he had found it that morning dumped on University Avenue at Woodland Avenue.

Officers don’t believe he’s connected to the robbery.

