Neighbors form human chain to help woman going into labor during Texas hurricane

TEXAS (KRON)– Neighbors in Houston didn’t allow Hurricane Harvey to stop them from helping a pregnant woman who was going into labor, get to a hospital.

As Hurricane Harvey pounded the city, they formed a human chain in waist-high water to rescue the woman from her apartment.

Her family was having trouble getting through to 911 and that’s when neighbors stepped in to help deliver the baby.

The woman was still in labor when firefighters arrived more than an hour later.

She later gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES