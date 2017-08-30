Neighbors form human chain to help woman going into labor during Texas hurricane

By Published:

TEXAS (KRON)– Neighbors in Houston didn’t allow Hurricane Harvey to stop them from helping a pregnant woman who was going into labor, get to a hospital.

As Hurricane Harvey pounded the city, they formed a human chain in waist-high water to rescue the woman from her apartment.

Her family was having trouble getting through to 911 and that’s when neighbors stepped in to help deliver the baby.

The woman was still in labor when firefighters arrived more than an hour later.

She later gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s