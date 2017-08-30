People Behaving Badly: South Bay traffic crackdown

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — If you happened to notice a lot of motorcycle cops pulling over drivers in either Los Altos Hills, Saratoga, or Cupertino, you weren’t seeing things.
It was a 5-hour traffic crackdown and guess who was there–Stanley Roberts!
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
- 7 VIOLENT RICHMOND STREET GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED
- HARVEY HORROR: SHIVERING TOT FOUND CLINGING TO DROWNED MOM
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTY KILLED IN SACRAMENTO MOTEL SHOOTOUT
- WOMAN WANTED FOR STABBING MAN IN SAN RAFAEL APARTMENT
- MAN’S BODY FOUND ON SIDE OF SAN JOSE ROAD
- DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN ON HWY 4 IN CONCORD