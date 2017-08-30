Police investigating suspicious package at Powell St. BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a suspicious package at the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco Wednesday.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Market and 4th Streets. Riders should also avoid the Powell BART Station.
A shelter in place has been issued for the area, police said.
BART trains are not stopping at the Powell Station.
Muni riders should also expect delays.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
Avoid the area of Market & 4th St/Powell @SFBART station. #SFPD is assisting #SF #BART with a suspicious package. Expect @sfmta_muni delays. pic.twitter.com/dZCk4FkBbl
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 30, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
- VALLEJO SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF DEALING HEROIN, METHADONE
- FAMILY OF 6 PRESUMED DEAD AFTER VAN SINKS IN HARVEY FLOODS
- UNIVERSITY FIRES PROFESSOR WHO BLAMED HARVEY ON GOP VOTE
- 300 GATORS COULD ESCAPE AS TEXAS FLOOD WATERS GROW
- ONLY ON 4: MAN SAYS HE SAVED WOMAN FROM BART ATTACK
- POLICE: MAN KIDNAPPED 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL, THREW HER OFF BRIDGE