Police investigating suspicious package at Powell St. BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a suspicious package at the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco Wednesday.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Market and 4th Streets. Riders should also avoid the Powell BART Station.

A shelter in place has been issued for the area, police said.

BART trains are not stopping at the Powell Station.

Muni riders should also expect delays.

