SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a man multiple times in his San Rafael apartment early Tuesday morning.

Unique Lashonda Gaimes, 26, allegedly stabbed a 66-year-old man at around 6 a.m. at a senior housing complex located in the West End neighborhood of San Rafael, according to police.

A resident of the housing complex called police after he heard the man crying in pain.

Responding officers found the victim in his apartment with multiple stab wounds to his face, neck, head, and chest. Police rendered medical aid to him and called for back-up.

Officers learned that the suspect and victim have known each other for more than five years. The woman was an invited guest at the victim’s home and stayed overnight, police said.

Early in the morning, the suspect allegedly contacted the victim in his bedroom and stabbed him without provocation, according to police.

The suspect, identified by the victim as Gaimes, used to live in Pittsburg and San Rafael.

Gaimes is a black woman, who stands 5’2” and weighs about 112 pounds, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and high-top tennis shoes.

Detectives learned that Gaimes took a Golden Gate Transit Bus between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. She exited at the Del Norte – El Cerrito BART station.

If you see her, call 9-1-1. Police say do not contact her. She is violent and could be dangerous if approached.

Police are asking anyone who has information about Gaimes’ whereabouts to contact San Rafael Police Department at 415 485-3000.

You may also leave an anonymous message or leave anonymous information by accessing the SRPD website: http://www.srpd.org/forms/tips.php

