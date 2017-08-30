SAN JOSE (KRON) — A homicide investigation is underway in San Jose after a man’s body was found on the side of the road Wednesday morning, according to police.

At 6:29 a.m., officers responded to westbound Capitol Expressway between Senter Road and McLaughlin Avenue on a report of a possible dead body.

San Jose Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Homicide investigators have responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity and notified next of kin.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES