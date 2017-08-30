San Jose police investigating homicide after man’s body found on side of road

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A homicide investigation is underway in San Jose after a man’s body was found on the side of the road Wednesday morning, according to police.

At 6:29 a.m., officers responded to westbound Capitol Expressway between Senter Road and McLaughlin Avenue on a report of a possible dead body.

San Jose Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Homicide investigators have responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity and notified next of kin.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s