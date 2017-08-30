Texas family swept away in flood: ‘They went to heaven holding hands’

(CNN)–As his brother tells it, Sammy Saldivar tried his best to maneuver around Harvey’s floodwaters.
Sammy packed his elderly parents and their four great-grandchildren into a van as water rose around their northeast Texas home on Sunday.
He wanted to turn around as he approached a waterlogged bridge over Greens Bayou. But his father yelled at him to keep going, his brother, Ric Saldivar, said. Even at 84, patriarch Manuel Saldivar was still demanding.
The way they were raised, “Dad tells you to do something, you do it,” Ric Saldivar said.
Deputies on Sunday rescued a man from Greens Bayou flood waters, who stated his van with 6 relatives was submerged. Van has not been located
— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 29, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
- VALLEJO SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF DEALING HEROIN, METHADONE
- FAMILY OF 6 PRESUMED DEAD AFTER VAN SINKS IN HARVEY FLOODS
- UNIVERSITY FIRES PROFESSOR WHO BLAMED HARVEY ON GOP VOTE
- 300 GATORS COULD ESCAPE AS TEXAS FLOOD WATERS GROW
- ONLY ON 4: MAN SAYS HE SAVED WOMAN FROM BART ATTACK
- POLICE: MAN KIDNAPPED 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL, THREW HER OFF BRIDGE