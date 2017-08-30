The World According to Gary: Sports teams pitch in to help hurricane evacuees

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich, and Darya Folsom talk about sports teams are stepping up to help Hurricane Harvey evacuees, KD serving up something sweet, and Michael Phelps calling out McGregor.

Hurricane Harvey has left nearly 10,000 people without shelter. Several sports teams have pledged their support to evacuees by donating millions to relief efforts. The NFL Foundation just committed to donating $1 million.

Thunder fans called KD a cupcake when he left OKC for Oakland and they may have inspired his latest shoe. The new shoe is dubbed the “KDX Red Velvet,” like the cake.

Michael Phelps and Conor McGregor have both fallen short against unconventional challenges this summer. While the Olympic swimmer couldn’t record a faster time than a shark, the MMA fighter lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather.

On Tuesday, Phelps jokingly challenged McGregor to a race.

