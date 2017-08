Three officers shot at motel in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy were shot Wednesday at a motel.

The shooting happened at the Ramada Inn at Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, according to KRON4’s affiliate FOX40.

The condition of the officers was not immediately available.

Several SWAT vehicles from multiple different law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Schools in the area shelter in place for a short time.

