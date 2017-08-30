(CNN) — The van in which an elderly couple and their four great-grandchildren were riding when the vehicle was swept away Sunday by Tropical Storm Harvey’s floodwaters has been found, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas, said Wednesday.

Two bodies were found in the white, cargo-type van, and dive teams were making their way through murky water in a wooded area to inspect it for more remains, he said. The van was partially submerged, a photo released by the sheriff’s department shows.

We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday. #harvey pic.twitter.com/zFhS3J7fRC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 30, 2017

Manuel Saldivar, 84, Belia Saldivar, 81; and great-grandchildren Devy, 16, Dominic, 14, Xavier, 8, and Daisy, 6, were inside the van when it sank in Greens Bayou.