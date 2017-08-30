OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities have arrested a man suspected of lighting an illegal campfire that they believe started a blaze that has destroyed 10 homes, damaged five others and threatened hundreds of houses and other structures.

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection arrested 29-year-old John Ballenger of Oroville on Wednesday, a day after the fire was reported. He was taken to jail, and jail records don’t show whether he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Firefighters say the fire isn’t contained at all and it is growing in hot and dry weather.

#PonderosaFire [update] near Ponderosa way and Lumpkin road, (Butte Co) is now 600 acres. Evacs in progress. https://t.co/Y4FOd0qJQ9 pic.twitter.com/241VwrisWM — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 30, 2017

