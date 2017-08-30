VIDEO: Arrest made in growing Northern California wildfire; 2,500 acres charred

By Published: Updated:
(Cal Fire) 29-year-old John Ballenger

 

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities have arrested a man suspected of lighting an illegal campfire that they believe started a blaze that has destroyed 10 homes, damaged five others and threatened hundreds of houses and other structures.

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection arrested 29-year-old John Ballenger of Oroville on Wednesday, a day after the fire was reported. He was taken to jail, and jail records don’t show whether he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Firefighters say the fire isn’t contained at all and it is growing in hot and dry weather.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

(Cal Fire) 29-year-old John Ballenger

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s