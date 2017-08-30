VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of mother, newborn airlifted from rising Harvey flood waters

HOUSTON (KRON) — As Harvey makes its second landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border, thousands more people are being rescued Wednesday.

New video out of Texas shows a dramatic rescue of a mother and her newborn baby.

The National Guard airlifted as rising flood waters nearly swept the pair away.

At least 10,000 people have been rescued so far.

The number of confirmed deaths rose to 20 when authorities reported that two men drowned on Monday. One of them drove around a barricade and into standing water, while the other tried to swim across a flooded road.

Authorities expect the toll to rise as the waters recede and they are able to take full stock of the death and destruction wrought by the catastrophic storm.

