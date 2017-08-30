VIDEO: Highway looks like churning ocean after flooding caused from Harvey

HOUSTON (KRON) — Shocking video out of Texas shows what looks like an ocean, but it’s not. It’s actually a highway.

The video is Interstate-10 near Winnie, Texas, almost 20 miles inland.

Logan Wheat was in a small boat searching for cattle to move to higher ground.

He said the waves were three to four feet high and almost tipped his boat over.

Wheat found some of the cattle about two miles away in chest deep water.

But he wasn’t able to find all of them.

