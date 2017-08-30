VIDEO: SUV drags Washington State carjacking suspect

(KRON/CNN) — A carjacking suspect in Washington State was caught on camera clinging to the door of an SUV as it sped off down a road.

This video took social media by storm last week.

Even when the car stopped, the carjacking suspect is still trying to get the driver to get out.

But the driver takes off again with the suspect holding on for dear life.

Witnesses are still in total disbelief at what they saw.

“I thought that maybe like he pissed off his wife or something like that, and she was driving off without him,” one witness said.

The driver was treated for his injuries.

Police said he was later taken into custody.

