3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Calistoga

By Published: Updated:

CALISTOGA (KRON) — A 3.6-magnitude quake struck Calistoga Thursday morning, according to USGS.

The quake struck at 8:59 a.m. It was centered about 6.8 miles northwest of Calistoga and about 12 north of Santa Rosa.

The earthquake had a depth of about 4.4 miles.

A viewer in Windsor told KRON4 that it felt like a big jolt.

Viewers in Santa Rosa also said they could feel it.

There were injuries or reports of damages due to the earthquake.

Stay with KRON4 News for earthquake alerts

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s