3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Calistoga

CALISTOGA (KRON) — A 3.6-magnitude quake struck Calistoga Thursday morning, according to USGS.

The quake struck at 8:59 a.m. It was centered about 6.8 miles northwest of Calistoga and about 12 north of Santa Rosa.

The earthquake had a depth of about 4.4 miles.

A viewer in Windsor told KRON4 that it felt like a big jolt.

Viewers in Santa Rosa also said they could feel it.

There were injuries or reports of damages due to the earthquake.

