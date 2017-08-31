3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Calistoga

CALISTOGA (KRON) — A 3.6-magnitude quake struck Calistoga Thursday morning, according to USGS.
The quake struck at 8:59 a.m. It was centered about 6.8 miles northwest of Calistoga and about 12 north of Santa Rosa.
The earthquake had a depth of about 4.4 miles.
A viewer in Windsor told KRON4 that it felt like a big jolt.
Viewers in Santa Rosa also said they could feel it.
There were injuries or reports of damages due to the earthquake.
3.6 #earthquake in #Calistoga, ca. Receiving calls from people saying large jolt. pic.twitter.com/LHULSRu23u
— Brian Brooks (@Brian_Kron4) August 31, 2017
