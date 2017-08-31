Cooling centers open in some Bay Area cities amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Bay Area residents are grappling with the effects of the extreme hit.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory and excessive heat warning to residents that went into effect on Thursday and expected to last through Monday.

In an effort to help residents beat the heat, several cities have opened up cooling centers. Check the list below to see if one is in your area!

Concord cooling centers:

Thursday, August 31, Willow Pass Center, 2748 E. Olivera Rd.

Friday, Sept. 1, Centre Concord, 5298 Clayton Rd.

Saturday, Sept. 2, Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Cir.

Sunday, Sept. 3, Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Cir.

Monday, Sept. 4, Concord PD, 1350 Galindo St.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, Centre Concord, 5298 Clayton Rd.

Santa Rosa

Friday, Sept. 1, 2060 West College Avenue

Friday, Sept. 1, 415 Steele Lane

Antioch

Thursday, August 31, Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F St

Thursday, August 31, Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

Friday, Sep.1, Antioch Senior Center, 415 W 2nd St