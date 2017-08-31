East Bay smokey skies due to Northern California fires

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Smokey skies in the East Bay has residents wondering if there’s a fire burning nearby.

The smoke in the air is not from any fires in the Bay Area, Lafayette police said. It’s actually from the large fires burning in Northern California.

East Bay residents tell KRON4 that it smells like a fire is burning and that the smoke is blocking their view of Mount Diablo.

More pics showing smokey skies over #EastBay hills that separate Clayton from Antioch/Pittsburg. Its windy & smells like 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U59wrZ8Eh1 — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) August 31, 2017

Can normally see all the way to #Martinez refineries from this spot in Clayton. This is bad. pic.twitter.com/7pU4pxJ8G6 — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) August 31, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES