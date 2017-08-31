East Bay smokey skies due to Northern California fires

By Published:

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Smokey skies in the East Bay has residents wondering if there’s a fire burning nearby.

The smoke in the air is not from any fires in the Bay Area, Lafayette police said. It’s actually from the large fires burning in Northern California.

East Bay residents tell KRON4 that it smells like a fire is burning and that the smoke is blocking their view of Mount Diablo.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s