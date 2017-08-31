Four Alameda County Deputies arrested for mistreating inmates

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Four current and former Alameda County Sheriff Deputies have been arrested on charges of mistreating inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The deputies arrested are Sarah Krause, Justin Linn, Erik McDermott and Stephen Sacros, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The four are accused of allowing an inmate to throw bodily fluids, including feces and urine onto other inmates in the maximum security unit of the jail between the summer and Fall of 2016.

Three of those charged have been placed on administrative leave, the other has resigned.

A criminal investigation was launched in after sheriff’s office staff assigned to Santa Rita Jail brought forward the allegations in January of 2017.

During the course of the investigation, extensive interviews were conducted with over 40 individuals, including Sheriff’s Office employees, Alameda County inmates, and inmates at various California state prisons.

Linn and McDermott were arrested for intimidation of a witness and assault under the color of authority. Krause and Sarcos were arrested for assault under the color of authority for a single incident in Fall 2016.

Sheriff Gregory J. Ahern is “deeply disturbed and saddened by the alleged misconduct and criminal behavior,” the press release said.

“Although these allegations are egregious and shocking, the actions of these four individuals do not reflect the dedication and professionalism of the 1600 employees who work at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. I am very proud of the employees who came forward to disclose this behavior. I also commend the inmates in our custody for their assistance.”

