SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you think 90 degrees in San Francisco this weekend is hot, you may not have wanted to be around in 2000.

Turns out, this isn’t the only time the weather in the Bay Area rivals Phoenix.

Here are some record all-time highs in the Bay Area:

Downtown San Francisco: 103 degrees on Jun. 14, 2000.

Healdsburg: 116 degrees on Jul. 13, 1972.

Calistoga: 114 degrees on Jul. 4, 1931.

Santa Rosa: 113 degrees on Jul. 11, 1913.

Napa: 113 degrees on Jun. 14, 1961.

Kentfield: 112 degrees on Jul. 11, 1913.

San Rafael: 110 degrees on Jul. 15, 1972.

Richmond: 107 degrees on Sept. 15, 1971.

Oakland Airport: 104 degrees on Jun. 14, 1961.

San Francisco Airport: 103 degrees on Sept. 14, 1971.

Half Moon Bay: 94 degrees on Oct. 27, 2003.

San Jose: 109 degrees on Jun. 14, 2000.

Moffett Field: 106 degrees, Jun. 14, 2000.

Santa Cruz: 108 degrees, Sept. 7, 1904.

Salinas Airport: 105 degrees, Oct. 5, 1987.

Salinas: 106 degrees, Sept. 14, 1971

Gilroy: 115 degrees, Jul. 15, 1972.

King City: 113 degrees, Sept. 2, 1955

Pacifica: 102 degrees, Oct. 5, 1987

San Francisco Bay Area Weather

