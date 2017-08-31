Instagram says high-profile users targeted in cyber attack

WCMH Published:

(WCMH) — Instagram alerted its verified users Wednesday of a security breach it said was due to a bug in its own software.

The photo-sharing network says the bug has been fixed and warned users to watch for suspicious account activity, according to the BBC. Many verified users are prominent celebrities and social media stars.

Instagram said users’ passwords had not been stolen but warned that the attackers were looking for contact information. It warned verified users to be on the lookout for unexpected texts, calls, or emails.

