New dating app makes you chat before seeing match’s photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Want to find true love based on a soul connection and not on looks? Well, this app is for you!
The dating app called Taffy wants people to establish a connection before they judge their match based on their appearance.
So, how exactly does this work?
Basically, you won’t be able to see your match’s picture – all you will see is their name, age and a one liner they write to catch your attention.
Then, after you establish a conversation with someone and chat for a bit their picture will become visible to you.
The app is available for Apple and Andriod phones starting Thursday.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
- 7 VIOLENT RICHMOND STREET GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED
- HARVEY HORROR: SHIVERING TOT FOUND CLINGING TO DROWNED MOM
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTY KILLED IN SACRAMENTO MOTEL SHOOTOUT
- WOMAN WANTED FOR STABBING MAN IN SAN RAFAEL APARTMENT
- MAN’S BODY FOUND ON SIDE OF SAN JOSE ROAD
- DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN ON HWY 4 IN CONCORD