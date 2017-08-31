New dating app makes you chat before seeing match’s photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Want to find true love based on a soul connection and not on looks? Well, this app is for you!

The dating app called Taffy wants people to establish a connection before they judge their match based on their appearance.

So, how exactly does this work?

Basically, you won’t be able to see your match’s picture – all you will see is their name, age and a one liner they write to catch your attention.

Then, after you establish a conversation with someone and chat for a bit their picture will become visible to you.

The app is available for Apple and Andriod phones starting Thursday.

