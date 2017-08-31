NOVATO (KRON) — The Novato school district is letting students out early Friday due to the heat wave hitting the Bay Area.

Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits on Friday.

Novato elementary schools will end at noon and secondary schools will end at 12:45 p.m.

The district is working with transportation and food service departments to ensure they also adapt to the shorter day.

All sports practices are canceled tomorrow.

Saturday’s football game times and locations at Novato High and San Marin have been moved.

Meanwhile, the San Ramon Valley Unified School district is canceling all athletics through Monday due to poor air quality and the high temperatures.

All outdoor activities including PE were moved indoors starting Thursday for middle and high schools.

In addition to fall sports teams, this also applies to extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including marching band, cheerleading, and pom and dance teams.

The only exception to this is that a coach may meet with students in a classroom as long as the meeting does not include any physical exertion.

