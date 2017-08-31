Novato schools to let students out early Friday due to heat

NOVATO (KRON) — The Novato School District is letting students out early Friday due to the heat wave hitting the Bay Area.
The public schools will follow a minimum day schedule.
Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service issued both a heat advisory and warning.
The heat wave is expected to last through Monday.
Closer look at highs on Friday around the #BayArea. Most locations away from water will be over 100. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/eEYvbm4RKh
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
- 7 VIOLENT RICHMOND STREET GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED
- HARVEY HORROR: SHIVERING TOT FOUND CLINGING TO DROWNED MOM
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTY KILLED IN SACRAMENTO MOTEL SHOOTOUT
- WOMAN WANTED FOR STABBING MAN IN SAN RAFAEL APARTMENT
- MAN’S BODY FOUND ON SIDE OF SAN JOSE ROAD
- DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN ON HWY 4 IN CONCORD