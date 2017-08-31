Novato schools to let students out early Friday due to heat

NOVATO (KRON) — The Novato School District is letting students out early Friday due to the heat wave hitting the Bay Area.

The public schools will follow a minimum day schedule.

Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued both a heat advisory and warning.

The heat wave is expected to last through Monday.

Closer look at highs on Friday around the #BayArea. Most locations away from water will be over 100. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/eEYvbm4RKh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2017

