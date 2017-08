Overturn crash along I-580 in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (KRON)– A big rig truck flipped on Interstate 580 in Pleasanton Thursday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said a big rig loaded with thousands of pounds of glue rolled over near the Santa Rita Road off-ramp along westbound I-580.

3rd Overturn Accident of the morning. #Pleasanton WB 580 at Santa Rita Rd Off ramp. Big Rig blocking the right lane. pic.twitter.com/vYpMHUZJpC — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) August 31, 2017

