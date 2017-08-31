Truck spills load of sand on Mission Blvd. in Fremont

(Fremont PD)

FREMONT (KRON) — A tractor trailer spilled a load of sand on Mission Boulevard at Interstate 680 in Fremont Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 3:35 p.m. near at the Mission Boulevard on and off ramp to I-680.

The truck was carrying 75 tons of sand, and it rolled over at Mission and I-680.

Both directions of Mission Boulevard are closed between north I-680 and Driscoll Road. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

At this time, there is no exact time estimate of when it will be reopened.

Police say the closure will remain in effect for several hours as crews clear the sand.

No injuries were reported.

