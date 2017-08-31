Truck spills load of sand on Mission Blvd. in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A tractor trailer spilled a load of sand on Mission Boulevard at Interstate 680 in Fremont Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 3:35 p.m. near at the Mission Boulevard on and off ramp to I-680.

The truck was carrying 75 tons of sand, and it rolled over at Mission and I-680.

Both directions of Mission Boulevard are closed between north I-680 and Driscoll Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

At this time, there is no exact time estimate of when it will be reopened.

Police say the closure will remain in effect for several hours as crews clear the sand.

No injuries were reported.

KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAP

Avoid Mission Blvd / 680 (north) both directions blocked by overturned tractor/trailer, estimate closure several hours — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) August 31, 2017

North and Southbound Mission is closed between I680 (north) and Driscoll Rd. We anticipate heavy traffic this evening. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/4lVkt2WHzl — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) August 31, 2017

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES