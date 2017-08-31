CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — An injured bobcat was found on the side of the road near Crockett on Tuesday.

A driver reported it, and the California Highway Patrol took it to the Lindsay Wildlife Hospital in Walnut Creek.

The staff says the bobcat has a broken pelvis and may have suffered a head injury.

They say it’s a full-grown male and was probably hit by a car.

They’re still trying to figure out the extent of his injuries and the best way to treat him.

Eventually, it’s hoped he’ll heal up enough that he can be released back into the wild.

Injured Bobcat View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES