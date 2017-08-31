BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are looking for a woman they say burglarized dorm rooms on the UC Berkeley campus.

Campus police received a call around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday about a woman ransacking a dorm room of three female students.

When one of the victims confronted her, she took off.

A few hours later, police got a call about a burglary in the same building.

A man had put his laptop on his desk at around 12:05 a.m. and went to sleep. When he woke up at around 9:45 a.m., the laptop was gone.

The victim’s roommate reported seeing a woman loitering the hallway near their room, matching the description given by the previous victims.

Police released a picture of the suspect but did not identify her by name.

