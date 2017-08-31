Resident spots mountain lion in Palo Alto neighborhood

PALO ALTO (KRON)– A Palo Alto resident spotted a mountain lion and kitten in a tree Thursday morning.

According to police, the resident saw the feline in the 1700 block of Webster Street around 6:20 a.m.

A school is nearby, so officers urge parents to use caution and drive their children to school while they attempt to locate the animal.

Our goal is to provide for the safety of our residents & the cats too, and safely extricate them from the area if they are found. (5/7) — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) August 31, 2017

Officers will be patrolling the area to keep school commuters safe. @CaliforniaDFW being advised too. (4/7) — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) August 31, 2017

As there are schools nearby, parents may want to consider driving their children to school this morning while we investigate. (3/7) — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) August 31, 2017

Officers are on scene; the animals have not been spotted since, and it is unknown if they are still in the area. (2/7) — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) August 31, 2017

Happening Now: Resident reported seeing an adult mountain lion & kitten in a tree near the 1700 block Webster St at 6:20 a.m. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/iXfTgLh00v — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) August 31, 2017

