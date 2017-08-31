Resident spots mountain lion in Palo Alto neighborhood

By Published: Updated:

PALO ALTO (KRON)– A Palo Alto resident spotted a mountain lion and kitten in a tree Thursday morning.

According to police, the resident saw the feline in the 1700 block of Webster Street around 6:20 a.m.

A school is nearby, so officers urge parents to use caution and drive their children to school while they attempt to locate the animal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s