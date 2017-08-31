SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are making changes in an effort to reduce vehicle burglaries and other crimes.

The department announced on Thursday that they will be increasing the number of officers on foot and bicycle patrol.

“We need to change the trajectory of where crime trends are going,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. “The data clearly shows that the presence of our uniformed personnel acts as a deterrent to crime. A more visible presence also provides the public with an increased sense of security and more opportunities to work with law enforcement to prevent crime.”

In order to fill these positions, officers will be taken from other departments including narcotics.

San Francisco police say the increased visibility of uniformed officers is expected to help prevent vehicle burglaries, which have increased 28 percent over the past year.

