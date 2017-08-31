Santa Rosa police arrest man in warehouse fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police say they have arrested a man for a fire at a warehouse.
The fire was in the back of a rug store, causing $450,000 in damage.
The suspect is a 30-year-old Santa Rosa man. He is charged with arson.
Investigators think the fire started in a homeless encampment right next to the building.
