Santa Rosa police arrest man in warehouse fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police say they have arrested a man for a fire at a warehouse.

The fire was in the back of a rug store, causing $450,000 in damage.

The suspect is a 30-year-old Santa Rosa man. He is charged with arson.

Investigators think the fire started in a homeless encampment right next to the building.

