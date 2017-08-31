STANFORD (KRON) — The average age of the dear old dad is going up, according to CNN.

The average age of United States fathers of newborns is up by about 3.5 years compared to dads four decades ago.

That’s according to a new study by Stanford University School of Medicine Researchers.

Back in the early 70s, the average age was 27.4 years old.

By 2015, it had gone up to 30.9 years old.

Researchers analyzed 169 million births. That’s every live birth reported by the CDC from 1972 to 2015.

The oldest dad in the period studied was 88, the youngest just 11 years old.

