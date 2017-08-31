The World According to Gary: Dallas Cowboys raising money for Hurricane Harvey victims



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about 49ers cuts, Dallas Cowboys telethon, and Draymond Green plays “Who would you save?”

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing to make cuts to their roster. The team plays their last preseason game on Thursday. By Saturday, the 49ers have to cut down the roster from 90 players to 53.

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing up against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Their final preseason game was canceled due to Hurricane Harvey. Instead, the Cowboys announced practice will be held at AT&T Stadium that day. The event will double as a live telethon to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

To help the victims of the disaster, you can text the word HARVEY to 90-999 to make a $10 donation. You can also make donations online at RedCross.org, or by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. For more ways to donate click here.

In an interview, Draymond Green was asked to play a game called, “Who would you save?” He was told to choose between either Steph and Steve Kerr. Who do you think he chose?

