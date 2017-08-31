Two Bay Area residents named as suspects in killing of Sacramento deputy

By Published:
Thomas Daniel Littlecloud (Courtesy of KRON4 affiliate KTXL), Priscilla Prendez (Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Bay Area residents have been identified as suspects in connection with Wednesday’s killing of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Sheriff’s Department says 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, from the Bay Area, shot and killed Deputy Robert French.

Littlecloud suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and was in critical condition Thursday at a hospital. It’s unclear if he has been charged with anything.

The police have charged 23-year-old Priscilla Prendez of Oakland with vehicle theft and felony evasion in connection with the incident.

California Highway Police officers discovered Prendez had registered a room at the Ramada Inn where the shootout later occurred after she led them on a 20-mile chase in what is believed to be a stolen vehicle.

She is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail. The police have not identified the second woman who was in the car with Prendez.

Two California Highway Patrol officers were also shot, and both are recovering. Their names have not been released.

French was a 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

