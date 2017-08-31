PEORIA, Arizona (KRON) — An Arizona woman suffering from an excruciating disease says it makes her feel like she’s being burned alive.

The images are disturbing. Kaylen Hansen’s condition is called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

The disease is apparently related to the nervous system.

Symptoms can look different from patient to patient, often involving skin lesions but the worst part is the pain.

The 29-year-old says a door slammed on her hand, and that seemingly small event turned her into a full-time patient.

“It’s known as the suicide disease,” Hansen said. “They take their own life because they feel so alone, and they’re in so much pain.”

Doctors call the syndrome she’s suffering from a perfect storm since it combines a triggering injury with a genetic predisposition for chronic pain.

Hansen says spreading awareness can lead to earlier treatment.

