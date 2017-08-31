VIDEO: Bay Area braces for dangerous heat



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Hot weather hitting the Bay Area and is expected to last for several days.

Heat advisories and warning in effect for today. Outdoor plans? take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/cHmTCPn6MN — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 31, 2017

The National Weather Service issued both a heat advisory and warning.

What’s the difference? Here are definitions for each term, straight from the National Weather Service.

Excessive Heat Warning—Take Action! An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least 2 days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions. If you don’t take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die.

Heat Advisory—Take Action! A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits. Livermore residents could see temperatures reach as high as 115 and San Jose is forecast to hit 101.

Daytime highs will range from 110 to 115 across much of the central valley.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat wave is expected to last through Monday.

Health risks are going to be higher due to the extreme weather conditions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES